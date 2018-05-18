UPDATE: Man arrested after guns and grenades found in lorry released by police

Have your say

A LORRY driver who was arrested after a seizure of weaponry has been released by police.

A man in his 40s, from the Brighton area, was taken into custody yesterday after National Crime Agency officers discovered boxes of five handguns and three hand grenades under his vehicle in Billingshurst, West Sussex.

He has now been released but will remain under investigation.

The investigation into the seizure – which was made at the Rosier Business Park – is currently ongoing.

It comes after Army Explosive Ordinance teams set up a 100m exclusion zone around the lorry after the find.

The cordon has now been lifted.