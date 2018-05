A man from the Havant area who went missing earlier this month has been found.

Edward Davenport, 28, was last seen in the town at around 3.30pm on Saturday, May 12.

He is believed to have got on a train in Havant and travelled to Reading with a friend – but they got split up and Edward hadn’t been seen or heard from since.

A police spokesperson said: ‘We’re pleased to say missing Edward Davenport from the Havant area has now been found safe and well. He was located at Manchester train station.’