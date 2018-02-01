UPDATE: Motorcyclist taken to hospital after colliding with car on busy Portsmouth road

Have your say

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital after colliding with a car on a busy Portsmouth road.

Police said a Volkswagen Polo and bike had crashed into each other on Victoria Road South shortly before 3.45pm.

One lane was shut at the junction with Hereford Road while the vehicles were recovered, but the route has now reopened.

The motorcyclist was injured but police said the injuries are not life-threatening.

A South Central Ambulance Service spokeswoman said he was treated at the scene before being taken to the Queen Alexandra Hospital.