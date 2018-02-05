UPDATE: No arrests for robbers who tried to steal cash machine with forklift truck

Have your say

Police have not yet made any arrests in their bid to catch a group of men who tried to steal a cash machine on Sunday.

A spokesman for Hampshire police said that no arrests have been made and there is no further information for the public about the failed raid.

Three men were spotted ramming a green forklift truck into a Lloyd’s Bank branch at about 3am on Sunday.

The attempt to rip the cash machine out of the wall failed and, after causing considerable damage, the robbers fled.

Members of the public were left stunned and described the ‘massive hole’ left in the side of the bank.

The bungling thieves deserted the forklift, blocking the road in Bishop’s Waltham.

The ATM was also left in the street.