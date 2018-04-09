UPDATE: Police hunt hooligans who destroyed moped in Eastney

Have your say

YOBS who torched a moped are being hunted by police.

Hooligans are believed to have set alight to the bike, in Bransbury Road, Eastney, last night.

It comes after police were called to the area to reports of youths riding mopeds in Bransbury Park’s tennis courts at 9.15pm.

A spokesman for Hampshire police said: ‘A short while later a further report was made that a moped was on fire in Bransbury Road.

‘Police attended but the youths had already left the area.

‘The moped was completely burnt out.’

Firefighters from Southsea were alerted to the incident at about 11.30pm.

One crew was sent to extinguish the blazing moped.

A spokesman from Southsea said: ‘It was quickly extinguished but the moped was 100 per cent destroyed.’

Anyone who has any information about the incident is asked to contact police on 101 quoting 44180129140.