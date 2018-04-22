UPDATE: Police investigate death in Southsea

Have your say

POLICE have confirmed they are investigating a sudden death in Southsea

It comes after police officers and a forensics team were at a house in Meon Road in Southsea today.

Officers outside a propety in Meon Road, Southsea

Police tape around the surrounding properties.

A Hampshire Constabulary spokesperson said: ‘We can confirm we are at a house in Meon Road, Milton in Portsmouth following a sudden death that was reported to us just before midday today, Sunday April 22.

‘Officers are investigating the circumstances of the death but it is not believed to be suspicious.’