UPDATE: Police reveal man in his 50s died suddenly in Portsmouth home

POLICE have revealed that a man in his 50s died suddenly at a house in Portsmouth at the weekend, sparking a forensics investigation.

Officers were called out to Meon Road in Milton.

The police cordon in Meon Road

Part of the street was cordoned off yesterday while officers worked.

The death was reported at about midday on Sunday.

A police spokesman said: ‘We are investigating the circumstances of the death, but it is not believed to be suspicious.

‘The deceased was a man in his 50s.

We are not in a position to name the deceased until formal identification procedures are completed.’