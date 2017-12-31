UPDATE: Road closure in Portsmouth ‘under investigation’

Have your say

AN INCIDENT has closed a in Southsea this afternoon, scrambling all emergency services to the scene.

Drivers were diverted along alternate routes after an incident in Highland Road, closing it from 3pm.

A spokesman from Hampshire police said: ‘We were called by the ambulance crew to assist with an incident.

‘A fire crew attended as procedure and the road was closed as a precautionary measure.

‘The incident is currently under investigation, so there is no more information at this time.’

The road has now been reopened.