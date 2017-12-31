UPDATE: Road closure in Portsmouth ‘under investigation’

AN INCIDENT has closed a in Southsea this afternoon, scrambling all emergency services to the scene.
Drivers were diverted along alternate routes after an incident in Highland Road, closing it from 3pm.
A spokesman from Hampshire police said: ‘We were called by the ambulance crew to assist with an incident.
‘A fire crew attended as procedure and the road was closed as a precautionary measure.
‘The incident is currently under investigation, so there is no more information at this time.’
The road has now been reopened.