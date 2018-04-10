UPDATE: Trio arrested on suspicion of drug offences as police seize ‘£230,000’ Rolls-Royce in Portsmouth

Have your say

THREE men in their 20s have been arrested on suspicion of drug offences after police seized a luxury car in Portsmouth yesterday.

Officers stopped what appeared to be a Rolls-Royce Ghost at the roundabout linking Lake Road and Holbrook Road on Monday afternoon.

A 24-year-old man from Portsmouth was arrested on suspicion of driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, being in possession of a bladed article and drugs offences.

He has been released from custody but remains under investigation.

Two other men from Portsmouth, aged 23 and 29, were also arrested on suspicion of drugs offences.

They too have been released from custody but also remain under investigation.

While the exact model of the car remains unconfirmed by police, it is believed to be a Rolls-Royce Ghost, for which prices start at about £230,000.