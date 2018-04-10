Upskirting pervert caught videoing Portsmouth women kept bestiality animal porn on phone

A CAMPAIGNER has called for a change in the law after ‘stringent’ protections against a man caught film up women’s skirts were lost as the crime he committed is not categorised as a sex offence.

Shamed Martin Davies videoed three women, including one who was holding her child at South Parade Pier arcades, but was not placed on the sex offenders’ register nor will be monitored by police.

Shonagh Dillon, from domestic abuse charity Aurora New Dawn

A judge at Portsmouth Crown Court said he was unable to make a sexual harm prevention order, which could have forced Davies to turn over any phones he owned to specialist police who monitor sex offenders in the community.

It comes just six months after The News reported demands from an upskirting victim filmed at Gunwharf Quays who said the law must change.

Speaking about 36-year-old Davies’ case, Shonagh Dillon, chief executive at domestic abuse charity Aurora New Dawn, said the crime was often ‘the start of really worrying offending’.

Ms Dillon said having upskirting, currently charged as outraging public decency, outside of the Sex Offences Act ‘goes to show we need more stringent legislation in regard to upskirting’.

She said: ‘This case highlights that this offence isn’t going away.’

Videos found on Davies’ phone revealed he had three times filmed up women’s skirts in Portsmouth.

Police were informed when a teenager spotted Davies, of Purbrook Way, Havant, in the act at a bus stop.

That allegation was withdrawn but officers who seized his computer and mobile phone found the three videos —and bestiality images.

Portsmouth Crown Court heard footage – sent to Davies by work colleagues on WhatsApp— showed a man performing a lewd act with a cow and a fish.

Unemployed Davies, who throughout the case was sitting with his head in his hands in the dock, was handed a two-year community order by a judge.

Sentencing, judge William Ashworth said: ‘It’s good fortune that the women aren’t aware that’s what’s been done.

‘But you can imagine the reaction of one of those ladies seeing what you were doing, the reaction of any partner of those women.’

Judge Ashworth said was unable to put in place any orders unless he imposed a two-year sentence – the maximum term.

Davies admitted three charges of outraging public decency and a charge of possessing extreme pornography.

Prosecutor Edward Elton said: ‘There was a video taken on April 23 (2017) in respect of a woman on South Parade Pier arcades who had a young child on her hip, playing on the slot machines.

‘The man managed to film up inside her summer dress.

‘It was clear that this was deliberate, and it was clear in the view of the officers who had looked at the footage that she is blithely unaware of the invasion of her privacy. It shows her walking away pushing a push chair – it does show a shot of the defendant’s face.’’

Mr Elton said the two other videos were taken in shops by the defendant.

Davies pleaded guilty in court but ‘frankly denied almost everything’ to a probation officer, Mr Elton said.

Damian Hayes, for Davies, said: ‘He found it extremely difficult to discuss what had happened with a young female probation officer and there was a degree of prevarication on his part.’

Mr Hayes added: ‘He told me he was ashamed, he was disgusted.’

Davies’ unsuccessful attempts at upskirting women were also found on his phone, along with a consensual video of his partner smiling at the camera lifting her skirt and smiling, Mr Elton said.

He said a struggle’ had broken out when police tried to seize Davies’ phone, with him at first refusing to hand it over.

Davies must complete 35 days of rehabilitation activities and pay £200 costs.

Detective Constable Amanda Waite said the crime is a ‘very invasive act against a person’s privacy’. The Ministry of Justice said the law was under review.