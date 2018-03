Have your say

A DESPERATE appeal has been launched after a man disappeared from Hayling Island.

Police are concerned for the welfare of Daniel Earley.

The 43-year-old was last seen at about 3am this morning at Bay View Court on the seafront.

He is white, 5ft 10ins tall, of muscular build, bald and he was last seen wearing jeans.

Anyone who has seen Daniel is asked to call 101 quoting 44180109842.