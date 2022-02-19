Andrew Chisholm was has not been seen since late yesterday afternoon and police are now ‘growing increasingly concerned for his welfare’.

The 56-year-old was last seen at 5.30pm driving away from a lay-by at Lower Watchingwell, Yarmouth Road, Shalfleet on the Isle of Wight.

He was in a white, Peugeot 206 which had a ladder sticking out of one of the windows.

A spokesman for Hampshire police said: ‘He is thought to be in a vulnerable state and we are asking anyone who knows where he is or thinks they have seen him to call us on 999 as soon as possible.’

Andrew is white, 6ft 5ins tall and of medium build. He has dark grey hair and was wearing a black Puffa style jacket and dark jogging bottoms.

