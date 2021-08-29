Police have launched and urgent search for Neil Terry. The 43-year-old was last seen at around 9pm last night at his parents’ address on Fushia Close, Havant.

A spokeswoman from Hampshire police said: ‘We, along with Neil’s family, are growing increasingly concerned for his safety and are now asking the general public to report any sightings to us.’

Neil is described as white, approx. 6foot tall, of medium build, with short mousy brown hair. He doesn’t have any facial hair but could potentially have stubble on his face.

It is not known what he’s currently wearing, however he’s possibly dressed in a light coloured t-shirt and jogging bottoms.

Those who have seen Neil today, are urged to call police on 101 quoting incident 44210345019.

Dial 999 in the event of an emergency.

