Urgent appeal issued after woman, 60, disappears from Havant

Annette Hewitt-Henderson, 60, was last seen at 12.30pm today in Blenheim Gardens area of the town.

However, police are now worried for the woman’s welfare and have issued an urgent appeal to the public for help.

A spokesman for Hampshire police said: ‘We are very concerned for her welfare, and are asking for the public to report sightings of her to us.

Annette Hewitt-Henderson, 60, was last seen at 12.30pm today in Blenheim Gardens area of Havant. Police have now issued an appeal for help in finding her. Photo: Hampshire police

‘Annette may be in her car, which is described as a blue Ford Focus, with a short registration number of XMW1.’

The 60-year-old is described as white, skinny, around 5ft 6ins tall, with long grey/blonde hair that will be tied up.

The police spokesman added: ‘We have released a photo of Annette, but appreciate she may look slightly different at this time.’

Annette was described as wearing a light blue hoodie, brown top and blue jeans when she was last seen.

Those who have seen her are asked to call 101, quoting incident 990 of today’s date (September 21), or dial 999 in the event of an emergency.

