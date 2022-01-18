Eloise, 15, and Montana, 14, were last seen in Hedge End on Sunday.

Officers are asking the public for help in finding the two girls, who they believe to be together.

A statement from Hampshire police said: ‘We are very concerned for their welfare and are now asking the public for their help in finding Eloise and Montanna.

‘Eloise is described as white, 5ft 5ins tall, medium build, having a pierced tongue and long, plum coloured hair.

‘She was last seen wearing a pink dressing gown and pyjamas.

‘Montanna is described as white, 5ft 4ins tall, medium build and has long, brown hair with blonde highlights.

‘She was last seen wearing pink pyjama bottoms, a black coat with fur around the hood, fluffy black sliders and fluffy socks.’

Officers believe both children have links to London, Westminster, Croydon, and Reading.

Hampshire police have conducted various enquiries to locate them, after they were reported missing on Sunday.

Anyone who sees them is asked to call 999, quoting the reference number 44220020771.

Alternatively, people can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, contact them online here.

