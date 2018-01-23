URGENT: Family of missing Portsmouth man launch desperate appeal

DESPERATE family members of a missing Portsmouth man are pleaded for help in finding their loved one.

Scot Mackenzie vanished on Monday, January 15, sparking a police appeal for help last week. But so far the plea has produced no leads.

CCTV of missing man Scot Mackenzie from Portsmouth

Now more than a week after his disappearance, the 58-year-old’s family have released a statement begging for him to come home.

They said: ‘Scot, your family, friends and everyone who knows you are so worried about you. We all want you to know that you are loved and we just want you to come home.

‘If you do not want to return, then please, please let the police know that you are safe and well.

‘If anyone has seen Scot or has any information on Scot’s whereabouts, please contact the police.’

Scot Mackenzie, pictured, was last seen getting cash out from Lloyds Bank, in Commercial Road, Portsmouth, on January 15, police say.

As previously reported, Mr Mackenzie is known to have visited Lloyds Bank, in Commercial Road, Portsmouth at around 1.45pm the day he went missing.

The CCTV shows him in the bank before he exited, turning left along Commercial Road and walking past Boots. This is the last confirmed sighting of Mr Mackenzie.

He is white, about 6ft 2ins tall, medium build, with grey receding hair. He was last seen wearing a green jacket.

Detective Sergeant Abigail Leeson, said: ‘We are becoming increasingly concerned for Scot’s safety and ask anyone who sees him or knows where he is, to contact us immediately.

‘Scot has recently expressed an interest in visiting the Isle of Wight and has also said that he enjoys walking in Petersfield Heath.

‘I am asking residents to keep an eye out for him and let us know if they see him, or think they have seen him since he went missing last Monday.’

Those with any information on his whereabouts is urged to call police immediately on 101, quoting 44180023652.