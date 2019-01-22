RAPPER Chris Brown has been arrested on suspicion of rape, French police have said.

The US entertainer and two other people are in custody in Paris after a woman filed a rape complaint.

Police officials say U.S. singer Chris Brown and two other people are in custody in Paris after a woman filed a rape complaint. Picture: AP Photo/Luca Bruno, File

One police official said the complaint was filed with police in the 17th arrondissement of northwest Paris.

READ MORE: Emiliano Sala: Cardiff City striker feared to be on missing plane as Lee-on-the-Solent helicopters join search

The official said one of the others detained is Brown's bodyguard.

Both officials said Brown was detained on Monday and is still in custody on Tuesday while police study the complaint.

Brown's publicists at Sony Music would not immediately comment.

READ MORE: Portsmouth port worker crushed to death after cargo container carried too low, court hears

Brown has been in repeated legal trouble since pleading guilty to the felony assault in 2009 of his then-girlfriend, Rihanna, in the US.

He completed his probation in that case in 2015.