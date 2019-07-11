A man arrested in Romania for the murder of a grandmother in Sussex will be extradited to the UK to stand trial.

Romanian national Cristian Sabou, 27, was arrested on Wednesday morning at his home in Dej by the Romanian National Police, who are helping with the investigation into the murder of Valerie Graves.

Valerie Graves, who was 55-years-old, was found brutally murdered in her bedroom in Smugglers Lane, Bosham on December 30, 2013.

The grandmother had been house-sitting while the owners were away over the Christmas period.

Sabou was arrested on a European Arrest Warrant, which had been authorised by a judge in the UK.

He appeared in court in Cluj-Napoca on Thursday morning for an extradition proceeding hearing, which he did not contest.

Sussex Police has confirmed arrangements will be made to bring Sabou to the UK, where he will appear before a magistrates’ court and then will be sent for Crown Court trial.

Speaking yesterday Detective Chief Inspector Jon Fanner said: ‘We have worked closely with the Crown Prosecution Service throughout and they have authorised the prosecution. We have also had valuable support from the National Crime Agency’s overseas network.

‘Valerie’s family have been kept informed of developments but they are not making any public statement at this time.’