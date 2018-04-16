Van drives off after damaging parked cars in Portsmouth

Have your say

A VAN damaged three parked cars in Portsmouth and then drove off from the scene.

Police are appealing for witnesses after they were called to Shakespeare Road, in Fratton, on Saturday.

At around 10.40pm, a white van collided with the three vehicles and then drove away in the direction of New Road.

The van was a high-sided white van with an 05 registration plate. The driver was white and aged between 40 and 50-years-old.

No-one was injured.

A police spokeswoman said: ‘Did you see a vehicle matching this description in the area on Saturday night?

‘Have you seen a similar vehicle with damage to the front of it?’

Officers would like to speak to any mechanics in the area who may have had a similar vehicle to the van brought in for repairs.

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting 44180137626.