Vandals cause £4,000 worth of damage to Gosport parking meter

VANDALS have caused thousands of pounds worth of damage to a parking machine in Gosport, just weeks after it was repaired following a similar attack.

The pay-and-display machine in Alver Valley East car park was smashed over bank holiday weekend, most likely on Sunday night.

The damage of around £4,000 is believed to be the result of a failed attempt to get to the cash box.

Councillor Mark Hook, leader of Gosport Borough Council, said: ‘This machine had only come back into service less than a month ago.

‘There are two machines in the car park and earlier, both of them were attacked and had to be repaired.’

Anyone with information should call the council’s Streetscene team on 08000 198 598.