Vandals go on wrecking spree in Portsmouth damaging car windscreens and wing mirrors

VANDALS went on a spree damaging wing mirrors and smashing windscreens.

Motorists in Locksway Road, Milton, and surrounding roads took to social media when they discovered the damage this morning.

Police have reports of two cars being damaged between 12.30am and 1am this morning.

One car owner, who wished to remain anonymous, said: ‘I was woken up last night by weird noises just before 12am and saw three young people in the bus stop outside my house.

‘They had a yellow balloon and they were rubbing it together making that weird noise it makes.’

The homeowner was woken up again around 1am.

She added: I woke up to more noises and this morning I saw my lodger’s windscreen had been smashed.

‘I am bemused as to why a group of young people have gone around at night and systematically destroyed people’s cars.

‘At the end of the day it is just cars but it is inconvenient and causes people a lot of problems.’

The lodger’s car, a white Mercedes with a 15 plate, had its windscreen smashed and caved in.

A Hampshire police spokeswoman said: ‘We received a report regarding criminal damaged caused to two cars, a Mercedes and a Skoda.

‘One had its wing mirror taken off and the other had the windscreen damaged.

‘It happened between 12.30am and 1am on October 1.

‘Anyone with information can call us on 101, quoting 44190349939.’