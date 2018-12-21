Vandals smash their way into two Gosport schools in crime wave 

VANDALS have smashed their way into two schools amid a crimewave hitting classrooms.

Since last month schools in Gosport and Stubbington have been targeted six times.

Bay House School. Picture: MICHAEL SCADDAN

The latest break-ins happened in the early hours of Wednesday.

Security were alerted at 12.20am when an alarm was set off at Bay House School in Gomer Lane, Gosport.

'People have gained access to the building,’ a police spokeswoman said.

'Unknown persons have entered, windows have been smashed.'

Damage was done to vending machines.

It's unclear if anything was stolen in the burglary.

Later that morning between 1.55am to 2.15am vandals broke into the science block at Bridgemary School, in Wych Lane, and forced open a locked cabinet.

Four laptops were taken but then ditched on school grounds.

Brune Park has been targeted three times in recent weeks, and Crofton School in Stubbington was broken into twice last month.

Neighbourhood watch teams in Gosport have shared a warning about the break-ins.

They said: ‘Over the last few weeks both Fareham and Gosport have seen an increase in school breaks and it is believed to be the same persons responsible.

‘Police investigations continue but we would urge anyone who feels they have information that may assist our enquiries to get in touch via 101.

‘This type of crime causes serious disruption to education facilities and has potential to affect not only the students but their families if schools have to be closed.’

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting 441804070386.