Vicious thug who broke his partner's neck in attack at her Sussex home is jailed

A THUG who broke his partner’s neck in a vicious attack at her home has been locked up.

Frank Smith, 50, a motor dealer, of Canberra Place, Tangmere, pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm with intent, to his ex-partner on day two of his trial.

Frank Smith has been jailed for nine years. Picture: Sussex Police

He was sentenced to nine years in prison at Lewes Crown Court on Tuesday for the attack which happened at the victim’s home in Pulborough in October 2018.

The woman, who is in her forties, had her neck broken in several places as a result as well as suffering facial injuries and bruises. She is still undergoing treatment 10 months later.

Detective Constable Lee Turner of the West Sussex safeguarding investigations unit said: ‘This was a distressing assault causing life changing injuries to the victim. The investigation was complex and I am pleased that justice has been done for her.

‘As well as the nine-year sentence, the court also gave Smith a Restraining Order to last indefinitely, prohibiting him from having contact with the victim or asking anyone else to contact her on his behalf.

‘Anyone in such a concerning situation can be confident in contacting us at any time and arranging to talk in confidence to experienced investigators, either online or by calling 101.’

For information on sources of advice and support on domestic abuse, also see the Sussex Police website.