Victim almost run over after falling into road in Gosport robbery

THE VICTIM of a robbery was nearly run over during an incident in Gosport.

Police are appealing for witnesses after three men were assaulted on Privett Road on Friday and items including an iPhone 6S Plus, tobacco, and a rucksack containing miscellaneous items were stolen.

A police spokesman said: ‘It was reported that between 7pm and 7.30pm on Friday, a group of four 18-year-old men were approached by two other men on Privett Road, who then proceeded to assault three members of the group.

‘During the incident, it is said that one of the victims fell into the road, causing a vehicle to slam on its brakes.

‘Officers are appealing for the driver of this vehicle to come forward as they may have valuable information.’

In addition, anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44190170581.

Alternatively, you can call the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.