Victorious Festival introduces drug amnesty bins to protect revellers 

ORGANISERS of this weekend’s Victorious Festival have introduced new drug amnesty bins in a bid to stop deadly narcotics getting onto the site.

The move was announced by the Victorious today as part of a raft of tighter security measures for the Southsea spectacle.

The stage for this year's show being set up on Southsea Common. Photo: Habibur Rahman

Bins will be located at every entrance of the grounds. Specially trained ‘drug detection dogs’ will also be patrolling the festival ground during the three-day music event, which begins on Friday.

A statement by Victorious said the efforts were being put into force to try and protect revellers.

It follows the deaths of Georgia Jones, 18, and Tommy Cowan, 20, who died after taking drugs at Cosham’s Mutiny Festival earlier in May.

Police seized drugs worth £1,330 from amnesty bins at Mutiny.

In a statement, Victorious said: ‘Victorious Festival has always been and always will be a family friendly festival. We pride ourselves on keeping our festival family safe while they have fun on our beautiful site and on maintaining our record as one of the lowest crime festivals in the country.

‘We work hard throughout the year to make Victorious fun for everyone but we are never complacent or naïve about what can happen.

‘While we really hope that people come and have a great time without the need for illegal drugs, this year we will be introducing some new measures to help us stop them entering the site, including amnesty bins and drug detection dogs at all entrances.

‘Hampshire Constabulary will also help us to be aware of any substances found to be in circulation in the area.

‘The policing, medical, security and CCTV have all been increased and our lovely welfare team will be performing routine patrols looking out for anyone who may need their help. Our medical and welfare teams are not there to judge and anyone who feels ill at all should go to them to be looked after.

‘To help everybody stay well hydrated, we have multiple free drinking fountains around the site and free water will be available at all main bars.

‘Above all we want everyone to have the time of their lives at our festival and keep safe while they do so.’

Hampshire police chief constable Olivia Pinkney recently said drug testing at festivals was ‘tried and tested’, and added that people could use them ‘knowing that they won’t be grabbed by a police officer afterwards’.

Victorious is the city’s premier music event, staged in Southsea. It is attended by thousands of people every year.

This year’s show will feature a range of international acts, including headlining performances by the Kaiser Chiefs and The Libertines on Friday, Paul Weller and Paloma Faith on Saturday and The Prodigy and Years and Years on Sunday.

For a full line-up, see victoriousfestival.co.uk