Video footage shows firefighters tacking blaze at Hayling Island marina

Have your say

A FIRE has broken out in a marina this morning.

Firefighters from the surrounding area have been called to Sparkes Marina in Wittering Road, Hayling Island, after what is believed to be a boat fire.

The fire broke out at Sparkes Marina in Hayling Island this morning. Picture: Simon Sutt

The full extent of the damage and the cause of the fire is currently unknown.

ALSO READ: Havant woman, 64, banned from Burger King after row with staff over 'ridiculous' ice cream portions

A spokeswoman from Hampshire Fire and Rescue said: ‘We have pumps from Hayling Island and Havant Fire Stations in attendance, who are currently dealing with a boat fire.

‘They were called to the scene at 6.15am – the fire is now surrounded but there are no further details at this time.’

ALSO READ: Portsmouth roads in need of repair as 38 miles of city streets face deterioration

Simon Sutt from Hayling Island was in the area when the fire broke out.

He said: ‘I live behind the marina.

‘My son Fergus was woken by some explosions and we the went to look closer.

‘I think it spread to more than one boat and possibly the pontoon.

‘The fire is out now but fire brigade still there in numbers.’

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email newsdesk@thenews.co.uk or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.

Sign up for our WhatsApp service to get the latest news direct to your phone.