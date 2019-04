Have your say

A MAN has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after a car crashed through a garden wall in Gosport today.

A crew from Gosport Fire Station was called out to the incident on Bury Road at 2.30am.

Still from a video showing a car that was crashed into a garden wall in Gosport

The fire crew told police that no driver or passengers were found in or near the Vauxhall Asta.

Police have since detained a man on suspicion of driving whilst above the legal alcohol limit.

The man remains in custody.

No one was injured in the incident.