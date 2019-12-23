Village residents warned after five garages and sheds broken into in three weeks

Residents in Denmead have been urged to be vigilant after a series of shed and garage break-ins in the village.

Police said they have received five reports of outbuildings being targeted in the past three weeks, with bicycles being stolen from inside each time.

Police are appealing for information following the burglaries

The burglaries took place between 9pm and 7am and the value of the bikes stolen range from £400 to £1,500.

Roads targeted include Three Acres, Forest Mead, Hambledon Road, Ashling Gardens and Upper Piece.

Officers are carrying out targeted patrols in the area and are trying to find out if the incidents are linked.

READ MORE: Robbers hold Portsmouth shop staff at knifepoint before stealing cash and cigarettes

Police would like to hear from anyone who has been offered a bicycle for sale recently or has noticed anything suspicious.

They have also reminded people of measures they can take to protect their homes:

- Use of good padlock on the door to your shed or garage with no exposed screws

- Keep it locked at all times

- Consider fitting a battery-operated shed alarm with a loud siren

READ MORE: Taxi driver used fake insurance documents for fleet of 18 cars in Portsmouth

- Secure your bike to the ground or lockable stand within a locked shed or garage. Visit www.soldsecure.com to search for ground anchors or other security products

- Think about what a thief might see from any window of your shed or garage. Keep your valuable items covered from view.

If you have any information call police on 101.