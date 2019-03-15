Violent thug jailed after beating cockerel to death with metal kebab skewer in Wickham

A VIOLENT thug battered a cockerel to death with a 3ft kebab skewer as pals filmed his horrendous attack.

James Goddard shouted ‘watch this bird’s head’ as he lunged at the defenceless animal.

James Goddard of Mayles Close in Wickham was filmed beating a cockerel to death with a 3ft metal kebab skewer. The 27-year-old was jailed by Southampton magistrates for 18 weeks. Picture: RSPCA

Goddard, 27, was handed an 18-week jail sentence by magistrates after he was found guilty of causing unnecessary suffering to the bird.

The defendant, known as Jimmy, of Mayles Close, Wickham, was jailed on Thursday at Southampton Magistrates’ Court.

A video shows Goddard, wearing a blue vest, chasing a cockerel around a fenced area with a metal kebab skewer. Laughing can be heard in the background.

The cockerel attempts to run away as Goddard picks up the bird and beats it to death.

As the bird dies he celebrates with his arms in the air.

Police uncovered the video while carrying out a separate investigation.

RSPCA Chief Inspector Will Mitchell described the violent footage: ‘Mr Goddard chases the bird around taking swipes with the 3ft-long metal skewer like a baseball bat.

‘He then grabs hold of the cockerel, holds him upside down by his feet and, while the bird frantically flaps around and tries to escape his clutches, he beats his head with the pole.

‘He swings at the poor bird again and again, hitting him in the head like a pinata.

‘He then throws the bird’s body onto the ground and celebrates the vicious kill.

‘It’s absolutely shocking to watch. His violent behaviour and the savage cruelty he shows towards this bird is difficult to comprehend.”

Goddard was sentenced to an 18-week custodial sentence by the court and was banned from keeping any animal for five years. He must pay £750 and victim surcharge of £115.

Sergeant Andy Williams from Hampshire Constabulary’s Country Watch team said: ‘We are pleased that Goddard has finally been punished for what really was a shocking and cowardly act against the animal.

‘We work closely with our partners from the RSPCA on a variety of rural and animal welfare matters.

‘Offences such as this have no place in modern society. When information is received about such offences, the Country Watch team is only too pleased to assist in investigating them and bringing offenders to justice.’