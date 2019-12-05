Vivid homes warn residents about gutter cleaning scam in Hampshire

A HOUSING association is warning its residents to be extra vigiliant about a gutter cleaning scam.

One of Vivid homes customers was targeted by scammers in the Basingstoke area of Hampshire recently.

Vivid homes is warning residents to be extra vigilant for scams in run up to Christmas. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

They received a visit from two men who claimed to be from the housing association and had been sent the property to clean the guttering.

The men told the tenant that it was an annual requirement and asked for £65 to do the work.

When the customer’s suspicions were raised the men said they would speak to Vivid head office and left. No further contact has been received by the tenant.

Vivid, which owns and operates 31,000 homes across the south, has reported the attempted scam to Hampshire Police and Trading Standards.

It is urging its customers to be extra vigilant especially in the lead up to Christmas when scams like this can increase.

Alex Nagle, Vivid head of operations, said: ‘Hampshire Trading Standards has issued a warning to all tenants across the county, including those with other housing associations.

‘Any Vivid customers receiving such cold calls should contact us directly for further advice and guidance.

‘If we ever need to carry out work on or visit customer homes our staff always wear Vivid identity and in many cases we’ll have contacted the customer beforehand.’

To inform Trading Standards about traders offering services where false claims are suspected, report the matter to the Citizens Advice Consumer Helpline on 03454 04 05 06. Please try to obtain a name and address for the company.

Doorstep Crime can also be reported to Hampshire Police on their non-urgent number 101 or dial 999 if you feel threatened or intimidated.