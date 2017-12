POLICE have issued a photo of a youth they are looking for in connection with a theft from a car.

Sometime between 6pm on November 12 and 8am on November 13 the vehicle was broken into in West Haye Road in Hayling Island.

A wallet containing bank cards was stolen from the car, and the cards were used to buy goods to the value of £137 in shops in Portsmouth on November 13.

If you recognise the man in the picture call police on 101, quoting crime reference number 44170441470.