Wanted man may be in Portsmouth

Police looking for a man who is wanted for an assault have said he may be in Portsmouth.

Billy Carlile, who is 34 and of no fixed address, is being hunted by Hertfordshire police, who say he has connections in Hemel Hempstead and Portsmouth.

He is also known as Billy Carlisle.

A spokesman said: ‘Anyone who has seen Billy, or has information on his whereabouts, is asked to contact the non-emergency number 101. You can also report information online at www.herts.police.uk/Report.’

People can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111t.