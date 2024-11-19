Wanted Portsmouth man on the run for stalking and harassment offences

Police are searching for a man who is wanted for stalking and harassment offences.

Alan Harris, of Portsmouth, is currently on the run and is wanted by Surrey Police. The 43-year-old is thought to regularly frequent the Farnham area of Surrey.

Alan Harris, 43, of Portsmouth, is currently wanted by Surrey Police. | Surrey Police

Surrey Police have issued an appeal and is urging anyone who has seen Harris to contact them. The force said: “We are appealing for the public's help to find 43-year-old Alan Harris who is wanted for stalking and harassment offences.

“He is believed to be from Portsmouth but is thought to frequent the area of Farnham. Have you seen this man?

“If you have any information which could help our investigation, you can contact us quoting PR/45240124201.”

