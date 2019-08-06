Warblington School headteacher says he is 'not in a position' to reveal why paedophile Sean Aldridge was repeatedly promoted

THE head of a school has said ‘justice has been served’ in the jailing of a paedophile teacher – but refused to comment on how he was rapidly promoted.

Mike Hartnell, head teacher at Warblington School issued a statement following the jailing for 12 years of Sean Aldridge, 37, of Edmund Road, Southsea.

As reported, Aldridge was promoted from PE teacher during his tenure at the Havant school despite three investigations during between 2006-2012 when he abused four girls. He was arrested in November 2017.

In a statement from Hampshire County Council, Mr Hartnell said: ‘This former member of staff abused their position of trust, deceiving colleagues and the school community in the process.

‘The outcome of the investigation and subsequent trial has demonstrated that justice has been served. I commend the victims for their bravery.

‘As I was not in post at the time when this individual was employed by the school, I am not in a position to comment on actions taken by my predecessor.

‘However, I would like to highlight that following an inspection in May 2018, Ofsted found safeguarding at Warblington School to be effective and, in January 2019, I commissioned the local authority to conduct a two-day in-depth safeguarding audit.

‘This also found the school’s current safeguarding procedures and measures to be robust.’

Former head of Warblington, Julia Vincent, retired in February 2018 saying at the time Ofsted recognised the school’s ‘welfare as outstanding'.