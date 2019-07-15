Warblington School teacher trial: Accused 'asked pupils for threesome in a hotel' jurors are told

A TEACHER accused of having sex with pupils asked a girl for a threesome with her and a friend, jurors heard.

Portsmouth Crown Court heard Sean Aldridge, 37, sent a message to one youngster, who cannot be named for legal reasons, suggesting that two friends ‘had a threesome in a hotel’ with him.

Sean Aldridge. Picture: Solent News & Photo Agency

Giving evidence, the friend of one of four complainants said she was shocked but not worried after seeing the message allegedly sent by the Warblington School PE teacher. Aldridge had been promoted to assistant head teacher and head of safeguarding.

The friend told the jury ‘The message from Aldridge was the name of Sean in her phone and suggested that we had a threesome in a hotel. It was a laugh.

‘I remember feeling shocked but not worried.’

Other texts included messages ‘saying to meet him wherever’ during school.

She added: ‘At prom she received a message from him saying she was sexy or it might have been hot.’

Aldridge, of Edmund Road, Southsea, denies 28 allegations of sexual activity with four pupils aged 13 to 16 between 2006 and 2012.

The mum of the complainant also gave evidence this morning and told the jury how her daughter denied what had happened at the time during an investigation.

She said: ‘One of the teachers came to see me to say something had happened. I said (to my daughter) “is this true what they are saying about you and Sean?” and she said “no mum it is not true”.’

She thought a friend who raised concerns was ‘telling lies’. The mum added: ‘They had fallen out through their schooling life and I thought it was a malicious rumour. I felt sorry for him.’

A few years later her daughter told her what had happened, the court heard.

The mum added: ‘I asked her “why didn’t you tell me?” and she said “I didn’t want to get him in trouble”.’

Aldridge denies any sexual activity with pupils.

Jurors were previously told he used two phones in a bid to avoid being detected while communicating with the girls.

(Proceeding)