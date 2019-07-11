PANIC struck when a teacher performing a sex act on his teenage pupil at school thought he had been rumbled by a caretaker, a court heard.

Portsmouth Crown Court heard Sean Aldridge, 37, was perfoming a sex act on the youngster at Warblington School in Havant after hours when the pair heard a caretaker.

Sean Aldridge is on trial at Portsmouth Crown Court. Picture: Solent News & Photo Agency

Giving evidence at Aldridge’s trial where he faces 28 charges against four pupils between 2006 and 2012, the eldest complainant said: ‘I remember being very panicked by it and he was quite panicked by it.

‘He was performing oral sex on me. I was on my back on the floor. My top was still on, my trousers weren’t. He was fully clothed.’

She added: ‘He shot up, I found my trackies, put them on and he got up to investigate.’

Jurors hearing evidence on the third day were told Aldridge had two phones ‘like a drug dealer’ - and used them to avoid being caught.

The first complainant, who cannot be named, said Aldridge was ‘charismatic’ and had the ‘gift of the gab’.

Telling of the ‘grooming’ prior to them having sex, she said: ‘I remember him saying “you’ve got a lovely body”. I said “how do you know that” and he said “I can just tell by the way your kit hangs off you”.’

Dad-of-two Aldridge, of Edmund Road, Southsea, denies sexual activity took place with pupils.

Giving evidence, the complainant said she had gone to break things off with him as he was still with the mother of his children.

She said: ‘He’s crying saying “I love you so much”,’ and added: ‘He went to give me a kiss. (I said) we’re over until you sort your... out.’

She told jurors she remembers ‘really making an effort’ when she visited Aldridge’s marital home in Shearer Road, Buckland, insisting he turn down family photos and having sex in the spare room.

(Proceeding)