Warblington School teacher used to kiss pupil 'on the sly' during the school day, trial is told

A PE TEACHER’S perverted interest in a teenage pupil was so brazen he used to kiss her during the school day ‘on the sly’, a court heard.

Portsmouth Crown Court was told how the youngster’s encounters with Sean Aldridge, 37, eventually led to the pair having unprotected sex at Warblington School in Havant.

Giving video evidence, she said the father-of-two of Edmund Road, Southsea, gave her his number to text ‘any time she needed him’ after he heard she was having a tough time.

But his messages to her turned ‘dirty’, jurors heard, to the point he told her he was ‘feeling horny' and would ask ‘what underwear’ she was wearing.

As Aldridge faces 28 allegations of sexual activity with four pupils aged 13 to 16, between 2006 and 2012, the second-youngest complainant said in a police interview: ‘I can’t remember off the top of my head but it was just not right. I don’t know quite how it got to being sexual.’

The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, added: ‘He was a young and good-looking PE teacher, that’s why I went along with it.’

The evidence on day four of Aldridge’s trial was heard after the youngest complainant was cross-examined by defence lawyer Heather Stangoe.

She flagged inconsistencies between two of the complainant’s police interviews, which recalled a sex act between her and Aldridge cut short after they heard a school caretaker nearby.

The complainant said the stories were different because she was asked by police to provide 'more detail' the second time she was interviewed.

Ms Stangoe hit back: ‘It's entirely different and I'm asking you to explain why that is.

'I'm going to suggest to you if you were telling the truth about this you would be saying the same thing every single time you were asked.

'The reason I suggest there is a difference is because you are making it up.'

The complainant said she ‘did not make it up’ and added Aldridge had ‘ruined’ her life.

Aldridge denies any sexual activity with pupils.

(Proceeding)