A TEACHER groomed a pupil culminating in clandestine sexual encounters in his office and a washroom while swearing a pupil to silence, a court heard.

PE teacher Sean Aldridge, 37, told one of his alleged victims ‘no one would believe her’ after she threatened to spill the beans after he flew into a blind anger when she tried to end the fling.

Sean Aldridge. Picture: Solent News & Photo Agency

The teacher, who was put in charge of safeguarding at the school in 2017 despite an investigation into his alleged misconduct, is accused of preying on four girls aged 13 to 16 at Warblington School, Havant.

A police interview from one of the girls, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was played at Portsmouth Crown Court where she described how events escalated after she ‘jokingly’ sent him a message on Facebook.

‘He didn’t message back and seemed annoyed so I apologised,’ the alleged victim said. ‘A week later I was upset and he messaged me to see if I was okay. We were just chatting like friends before things got more inappropriate.

‘He would tell me he was in the shower and said he wanted me to be in there with him. He sent me a photo one time while he was in the shower.’

It was not until the following school year when the girl said matters turned sexual. ‘He put his hand down my top in his office,’ she said.

The school became aware of the incident after the girl told a friend but ‘didn’t give me the chance to tell the truth’ after refusing to accept the allegations.

A few months later Aldridge continued his seduction of the girl, who came to ‘rely on him’ before there were sexual encounters in his office and then the sports washroom, jurors heard.

‘He pushed me up against the wall and started kissing me. I was nervous and scared. He then put his hand down my trousers and put my hand in his penis,’ she said.

‘I didn’t think it was wrong as I didn’t think I was a child.’

When she decided to end things, the girl said he got angry. ‘I told him I wanted to stop and he got angry and aggressive,’ she said.

Dad-of-two Aldridge, of Edmund Road, Southsea, denies 28 counts of sexual activity with the girls during 2006-2012.

