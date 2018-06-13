Warning after bike thefts

Have your say

POLICE have issued advice after seeing an increase in thefts of bicycles.

The incidents took place across Havant, Barncroft, Bedhampton, West Leigh and Emsworth.

n Get an approved bike lock. Look for the Sold Secure logo on approved locks.

nAlways lock your bike at home, even when it is in your garage.

n Identify and register your bike with scheme Immobilise.

n Consider taking pictures of your bike and the frame number.

n Get in touch with your local Neighbourhood Policing team for Cycle Marking events

n If you have bike racks on your vehicle, remove them as this might be an indicator to thieves that a good quality bike is located at the property.