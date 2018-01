HAMPSHIRE Constabulary has asked for residents to be vigilant following ‘numerous’ reports of car break-ins.

According to Hampshire police, there has been in increase in theft from motor vehicles over the past few days, with members of the public reporting the theft of valuable items, with one report of power tools being stolen.

Suspicious activity can be reported to the police by calling 101, or by anonymously contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.