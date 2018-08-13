Warning after items stolen in burglary

Have your say

POLICE have issued advice to the public after a residential burglary.

Officers received a report of the incident happening between 2.30pm and 3.30pm on Wednesday August 9 in which items were taken from a house in Horndean.

A police spokesperson said: ‘We have had a report of a residential burglary in the Catherington Lane area of Horndean.

‘On this occasion a ground floor window was forced open and jewellery and other personal items stolen.

‘If you have any information that may help with police enquiries then please contact us on 101 quoting reference 44180302260.’

Officers advised ensuring jewellery is insured and kept in an insurance rated safe and making sure the property is fully secured.