Warning after thieves snatch motor home and jewellery in Rowlands Castle raid

BRAZEN thieves stole a motor home and jewellery from a property in broad daylight.

The intruders broke into a home in Bowes Hill, Rowlands Castle, between 1.10pm and 5pm on Friday before making off with the items.

Police have since launched an investigating into the incident, which is the latest burglary to strike the area in recent weeks.

It follows incidents in Portchester and Fareham in recent days in which cars and other valuables have been snatched.

Officers are now appealing for help in tracing those responsible for the Rowlands Castle break-in.

In particular, detectives are urging people with CCTV in the area to check their recordings to see if they can see anything suspicious.

Those who do – or anyone with information about the burglary – should call police on 101 or email PCSO Almy Toogood on almera.toogood@hampshire.pnn.police.uk and quote the crime reference number: 44190263164

People can also call independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555 111.