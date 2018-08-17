Warning after vehicle crime

POLICE have issued a warning to motorists following a spate of break-ins.

It follows reports of incidents in the Havant area – specifically in Barncroft and Bedhampton – in which windows have been smashed to gain access to cars before thieves steal items inside them.

In a warning issued on Friday, Havant PCSO Ben Howard urged vehicle owners to stay vigilant.

He said: ‘This is a reminder to remove all valuables from your vehicle before you lock it. This includes things such as loose change, any sat navs or cables that may indicate a sat nav is used. It also includes dash cams, as these were items taken from the recent series.’