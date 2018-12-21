Warning as Christmas Day house burglaries increase across Hampshire

IT IS usually a jolly time of year – but figures reveal Santa might not be the only person coming to your house this Christmas.

Figures uncovered by The News show burglars targeting homes and businesses on Christmas Eve and the big day itself.

Now warnings have been issued after a rise in home burglaries on Christmas Day.

The News can reveal 11 homes were targeted on December 25 last year.

That is up from eight in total the year before. There were 10 in 2015 and 11 in 2014.

The burglaries span across Hampshire, with locations including Portsmouth, Havant and Winchester and are within both residential buildings, and business or community buildings.

Glenis Watts, 70, was the victim of a burglary in the run-up to Christmas Day this year when a thief stole £600 worth of Christmas dinner from Harrison House in Stamshaw Road. She and other residents had been saving up all year to host a lavish dinner.

Asked about the rise in Christmas burglaries, Ms Watts said: ‘They are absolute scumbags and I think burglary is the lowest of the low, it has such a lasting effect.

‘I am usually quite a strong person and it took me at least a week to comprehend it and start to stop thinking about it. I wasn’t myself for a week, I can’t put it into words how it made me feel.’

Portsmouth police district commander Maggie Blyth said: ‘We will take it really serious – our job is protecting the most vulnerable and those residents are vulnerable expecting to have a good Christmas and we don’t want people spoiling their Christmas plans.’

Officers advise people not to leave gifts on display, make sure your home is secure and leave lights on to deter burglars.

It comes as police step up patrols to combat an expected hike in violence and sex offences.

Victims told charity Victim Support that they suffer far more than lost possessions when their home is burgled.

Alex Mayes, spokesperson for Victim Support, said: ‘Around Christmas time it’s important to take extra care with deliveries being left out and any packaging from gifts and new items.

‘If you’re away over the festive period, it’s important to think about ways to ensure your home is secure and doesn’t look empty.’

In 2014, three businesses were burgled on Christmas Day.

For 2015 this increased to seven. In 2016 and 2017 there were four in each year.

Anyone with concerns can call police on 101. Call 999 if a crime is in progress.

Alternatively you can call the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 to report a crime.