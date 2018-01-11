Warning as thieves target cars in the city

Have your say

THIEVES are targeting cars in the city, a police officer has warned.

It comes after a number of cars were targeted in Southsea in the last few days.

Now PC Kate Hollis has revealed another car was damaged, with items taken, after it was parked in Earlsdown Street.

The theft and damage happened between 8.45pm on Tuesday and 9.15am on Wednesday.

PC Hollis said: ‘This follows a number of incidents over the past few days in the local area.

‘If you were in the area or saw anything please call the police on 101 to report or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.’

The officer is reminding people to leave their cars locked, and to shut all windows.

Drivers should then try their doors to make sure it is locked, and where possible only park in an attended car park.

At home, park in a well-lit area if not a garage.