Warning as two people fall ill after taking ‘Snapchat’ pills

POLICE have warned of the dangers of illegal drugs with ‘catchy names’ after two people were hospitalised after taking ‘Snapchat’ pills.

Officers from West Yorkshire police have united to raise awareness after the incident, which left two females needing medical care.

In a message shared on Twitter, the force said to its 195,000 followers: ‘We want to remind the public about the dangers of drugs.

‘Drugs are often given catchy names to appeal to young people. We had an incident involving 2 females in hospital after taking ‘Snapchat pills‘.

‘Any person offered drugs refuse & report via 101 or crime stoppers 0800555111.’

No images have been released of the Snapchat pills, although there have been cases of illegal drugs being manufactured as small yellow, brick-shaped tablets bearing the mobile app’s logo.

The warning comes less than a fortnight after two young people died after falling ill at Mutiny Festival in Portsmouth, staged at King George V Playing Fields.

In an inquest into the deaths, opened on Friday, detective constable Alastair Charnley told coroner David Horsley information suggested both Georgia Jones, 18, and Tommy Cowan, 20, both from Havant, took two ecstasy pills at the fixture’s Saturday, May 26 event.

The pair – who have been remembered in a touching series of tributes from family and friends – were among a number of revellers admitted to Queen Alexandra Hospital from the event that night.

Organisers cancelled the festival’s Sunday event as a ‘safety precaution’, and recently issued a message of thanks to their supporters after the tragedies.