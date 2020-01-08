POLICE are warning people to lock up their cars after a thief raided a vehicle in Rowlands Castle.

The motor had been parked in The Green area when it was broken into sometime between midday on Sunday and 6pm on Monday.

The Green, in Rowlands Castle, where a car was broken into. Photo: Google

Police said a number of personal items were taken during the incident, which has sparked an investigation and warning by officers.

Providing advice, PC Kieren Mansell said: ‘Please ensure that your property is kept locked and secure at all times.

‘Please check your belongings to see if you can identify any unique etched code if so please sign up to immobilise at www.immobilise.com a national property register, this is free to sign up.

‘Please ensure you are vigilant at all times, calling Police to report any suspicious activity, not just around your own property but anything suspicious in your residential area and community. In an emergency use 999 or 101 for non-emergency.’

PC Mansell added it was ‘not too late’ to report any suspicious activity to police.

Witnesses to the break-in in Rowlands Castle are urged to call police on 101, quoting reference number 44200007788.