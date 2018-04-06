Warning following student burglaries in Portsmouth

Have your say

A WARNING has been issued to student residents in Fratton after a number of burglaries took place in the area.

Hampshire Constabulary has warned that student properties are being targeted – following burglaries in St David’s Road and Somers Road in recent days.

Students are being advised by police to take a number of steps to prevent a burglary taking place in their home.

These include not leaving any valuables on show through windows and not leaving keys in doors or under doormats.

In addition, students are asked to ensure all gates are locked when leaving the house.

Anyone who has seen any suspicious activity is asked to call the police on 101.