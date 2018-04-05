Warning for students after burglaries in Portsmouth

Have your say

A WARNING has been issued to people studying in Portsmouth after a number of burglaries targeting student homes.

Hampshire Constabulary has warned that student properties in Somers Town are being targeted – following burglaries in St David’s Road and Somers Road in recent days.

Students are being advised by police to take a number of steps to prevent a burglary taking place in their home.

These include not leaving any valuables on show through windows, not leaving keys in doors or under doormats and ensuring all gates are locked when leaving the house.

Anyone who has seen any suspicious activity is asked to call the police on 101.