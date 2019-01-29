Warning goes out after these three Gosport roads were targeted by thieves 

Have your say

POLICE are warning people to make sure their vehicles are locked up following a spate of break-ins.

Three vehicles have been broken into by thieves in Gosport over the last 24 hours, police reported.

The raiders targeted motors parked in Welch Road, Endeavour Close and Broomfield Crescent.

Officers are investigating the crimes and are now urging people living nearby to beef up their security measures.

Among the tips included not leaving any valuables or personal items in vehicles and to make sure all cars and vans are locked.

Anyone with information about the spate of break-ins can call 101.